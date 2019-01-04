0 Antonio Brown drama ramps up as questions loom about status with Steelers

As changes begin to be made to the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff, the Antonio Brown saga still looms large over the organization, much like James Harrison is looming over the star wide receiver himself.

It's been a strange relationship in recent weeks as Brown and Harrison have appeared to become buddy buddy as the controversy builds.

The two were seen laughing and appeared to be poking fun of Mike Tomlin during his season-ending press conference on Wednesday. There was supposed to be some sort of "exclusive" interview with Harrison and Brown, which never took place.

Harrison had a bad breakup with the Steelers before joining the New England Patriots who made a run to the Super Bowl.

Yesterday, Harrison felt it necessary to explain why he's been spending so much time with Antonio Brown with this Instagram post.

Antonio Brown didn't help calm the drama-filled waters with these social media contributions.

While Brown may be trying to force his way out of Pittsburgh, his current teammates are doing what they can to try and coax the All-Pro receiver and the organization to work through their issues.

Brown is 30 and will enter the third year of a five-year, $72.7 million extension that's already been restructured once. The Steelers would owe $21 million in dead money if they were to trade Brown before June 1st.

The drama is only beginning for the Steelers. And don't forget, they still have a decision to be made on Le'Veon Bell.

