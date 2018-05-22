0 Roethlisberger: Comments about Rudolph taken out of context

Ben Roethlisberger wants to set the record straight.

Channel 11 was at the Steelers' OTAs, where injured linebacker Ryan Shazier made an appearance.

On day one of Steelers organized team activities, the franchise quarterback said his recent comments about rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph were taken out of context.

“I’ve never been the type to be rude or mean to the other quarterbacks,” Roethlisberger said. “I’ve always helped the other quarterbacks.”

“To be here, to have fun, to be around the guys. I never would have heard end of it from Pouncey if I didn't." — Ben Roethlisberger on why he showed up to voluntary workouts today. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/CE2sUhr87R — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) May 22, 2018

After Pittsburgh selected Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, a couple of weeks ago, Roethlisberger spoke about the pick on a radio show, saying, “I just don’t know how backing up or being the third guy – who knows where he’s going to fall on the depth chart – but helps us win now.”

Roethlisberger also said it’s not his job to mentor Rudolph, noting, “If he asks me a question, I might just have to point to the playbook.”

On Tuesday, Ben says he’s given his “two cents” to Rudolph during practice when the rookie overthrew Roosevelt Nix and admits that watching Rudolph reminds him of his first practice more than 15 years ago.

Roethlisberger also said he feels good, healthy and glad to be back with the team at the voluntary workouts.

"To be here, to have fun, to be around the guys,” Roethlisberger said. “I never would have heard end of it from (center Maurkice) Pouncey if I didn't."

