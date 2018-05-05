0 Roethlisberger 'surprised' by Steelers' pick of Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers raised some eyebrows when they traded up in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft to take quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Apparently, Ben Roethlisberger’s eyebrows were among those that were raised.

According to NBC Sports, the Steelers’ Super Bowl-winning quarterback spoke with 93.7 The Fan Friday regarding Rudolph and why that pick “surprised” him – since it doesn’t seem to help the team win now.

“I was surprised when they took a quarterback because I thought that, maybe in the third round, you know you can get some really good football players that can help this team now,” Roethlisberger said in that interview with The Fan. “And nothing against Mason. I think he’s a great football player. I don’t know him personally, but I’m sure he’s a great kid. I just don’t know how backing up or being the third guy, well, who knows where he’s going to fall on the depth chart, helps us win now.

TRENDING NOW:

“But, you know, that’s not my decision to make. That’s on the coaches and the G.M. and the owner and those kind of things. So if they feel like he can help our team so be it. But I was a little surprised.”

Roethlisberger has two years remaining on his current contract, but he said he plans to play three to five more years.

He also told The Fan that he does not expect to mentor Rudolph, saying if Rudolph asks him a question, Roethlisberger may “just have to point to the playbook,” according to NBC Sports.

Rudolph said after the draft that it is not Roethlisberger’s job to mentor him.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.