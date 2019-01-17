  • Rooney: "I've been through years a lot worse"

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II talked with one-on-one Channel 11 on Thursday.

    He talked about everything from Antonio Brown to trades to the "circus" perception.

    Related Headlines

    Hear more of their conversation, and the new insight from Rooney, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories