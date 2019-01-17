  • Steelers hire Eddie Faulkner as running backs coach

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Eddie Faulkner as the new running backs coach, the team announced Thursday.

    Faulkner, who has 17 years of coaching experience, comes to the Steelers from North Carolina State.

    At NC State, Faulkner was tight ends/fullbacks and special teams coordinator from 2013-18. He also served as the school’s recruiting coordinator.

    Faulkner coached Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels, who just completed his rookie season, at NC State.

    Before moving to NC State, Faulkner held positions at Wisconsin, North Illinois and Ball State.

    Faulkner was with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent during training camp in 2001. He played college football at Wisconsin and rushed for 1,064 yards in his career.

