  Steelers' Cam Heyward, wife welcome new baby

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Cam Heyward and his wife have welcomed another child!

    Heyward announced the birth of his daughter, Caia Clark Heyward, Monday on Instagram.

    “The tiebreaker has finally came in to the Heyward Clan. Please welcome my new lil daughter Caia Clark Heyward! Mom and baby are doing great. Thank you god for another healthy child and I get to share my heart with her as well,” Heyward’s post said.

