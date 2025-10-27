Steelers defense implodes again, Packers go off in 35-25 win

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

They stopped the run. All week after the Pittsburgh Steelers defense was picked apart by Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals, the team’s coaches and defenders repeated over and over again that they had to stop the run.

Against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, they largely quieted the rushing attack. Jordan Love and his receivers seemed relatively unbothered. Love threw two touchdowns, and accounted for 360 yards as the Packers ran up and down Acrisure Stadium on the way to a 35-25 victory.

Love seemingly had free receivers open in the underneath areas whenever he wanted them, all night, with the Packers feasting on check downs. In the second half, he had 20 straight completions.

