PITTSBURGH - Steelers running back James Conner has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following Pittsburgh's Monday night win against the Miami Dolphins.
Although Conner ended up on the sideline in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury, his performance earlier in the game included 23 carries for 145 yards, as well as a touchdown.
Monday's game was Conner's first 100-yard game of the 2019 season, according to the Steelers, and the sixth of his career.
The 145 yards rushing are the second-highest single-game total of Conner's career, according to the Steelers. His highest was 146 yards against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 28, 2018.
Conner has now been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week twice in his career.
