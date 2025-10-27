Steelers lose defensive lineman vs. Packers

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Following a Jordan Love incompletion in the second quarter, Pittsburgh Steelers depth defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale was slow to get up. He walked off the field under his own power, then entered the blue medical tent on the sideline.

He was soon announced as doubtful, then out for the rest of the game against the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury.

Joey Porter Jr. blanketed Romeo Doubs on the play, with the latter spilling to the ground in what looked like an attempt to draw a pass interference penalty on the former, who was called for that infraction twice in the Steelers’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

