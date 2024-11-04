Steelers-Ravens Week 11 Game Won’t Be Flexed to Sunday Night Football

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens will not be flexed to Sunday Night Football, due to league broadcast rules, a team source confirmed to Steelers Now.

The Steelers and Ravens are currently scheduled to play at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. The Sunday Night Football game for Week 11 is currently slated to feature the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets. With both of those teams struggling, it would seem to be a perfect opportunity to flex a different game into that time slot, but it cannot be the Steelers and Ravens.

When the NFL made the change last season to discontinue the practice of guaranteeing AFC games to CBS and NFC games to Fox, and instead building the best possible schedule for each TV network each week, it retained a clause that CBS is still guaranteed at least one of every AFC divisional matchup, and Fox the same with every NFC divisional matchup.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group