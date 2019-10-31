Pittsburgh Steelers' linebacker Anthony Chickillo has been removed from the Commissioner Exempt list a day after assault charges against him were dropped, the team announced on Thursday.
"Anthony Chickillo has been taken off the Exempt/Commissioner's List by the NFL Office, effective immediately," said Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert. "The League will continue to conduct an investigation of the incident, and we acknowledge that Anthony could still be subject to discipline by the League Office under the Personal Conduct Policy."
On Wednesday, all charges were withdrawn againt Chickillo, who was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.
