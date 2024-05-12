Steelers sign Anthony Averett after rookie minicamp tryout

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran cornerback Anthony Averett after his tryout this weekend at the Rookie Minicamp.

It is a position that Steelers need help in and the spot remains vacant with only a few names on the roster. Beanie Bishop and Josiah Scott are those to be named, but veteran Anthony Averett could be a solid player who could go for that job.

Averett didn’t expect to be invited to the rookie minicamp on a tryout, but he’s just looking for any chance to revive his career.

“Not really, I kind of just go. Yeah, I just go. I mean, hey, rookie — didn’t really expect to be here my seventh year in, hey, you know, life takes you different, you know, different places,” Averett said.

