Steelers sign former Broncos WR to practice squad

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing wide receiver Brandon Johnson to their practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Johnson spent the last two season with the Denver Broncos, recording 25 catches for 326 yards and five touchdowns. He was cut on Tuesday as part of the Broncos’ trim down from 91 to 53 players.

Steelers wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni recruited Johnson when he was the recruiting coordinator/receivers coach at the University of Tennessee. Azzanni was also with the Denver Broncos when Johnson signed with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, the Broncos tried to bring Johnson back to their practice squad but he chose to go with the Steelers due to his strong connection with Azzanni and quarterback Russell Wilson.

