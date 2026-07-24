Steelers sign QB Drew Allar, last 2026 rookie to ink deal

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally signed quarterback Drew Allar, the last of their picks from the 2026 NFL Draft to sign their rookie deal.

Allar has been one of the team’s most talked-about selections from the 2026 NFL Draft after taking him with the 76th overall pick in the third round.

According to the assigned NFL slot value for his selection, Allar will earn a total of $7.142 million over his four-year deal, with a $1.654 million signing bonus. His base salary in 2026 will be $885,000 and his cap hit for this coming season will be $1.299 million.

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