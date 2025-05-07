Steelers reportedly trading wide receiver George Pickens to Cowboys

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing a trade of star wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple media reports, the first of which was by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

ESPN sources: Dallas and Pittsburgh are working to finalize a trade that will send wide receiver George Pickens to the Cowboys in exchange for draft pick compensation. The trade is expected to be finalized today. pic.twitter.com/EJvTb9KHG4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2025

The trade has not yet been finalized, but is expected to be for multiple draft picks in compensation. Pickens, 24, was the team’s second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He showed significant promise as an electric playmaker over three seasons, but also ruffled feathers within the organization with his behavior.

Pickens has one season remaining on his rookie contract, and is currently scheduled to become a free agent next March. The Cowboys will owe his $3.656 million salary in 2025. His trade will cause the Steelers to incur a $522,669 dead cap hit.

