Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Training Camp is underway in Latrobe; WPXI’s Jenna Harner breaks down the action

By WPXI.com News Staff
Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are back!

Training camp for the 2026 season is up and running at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

WPXI Sports Director Jenna Harner is there, covering the action every day, talking with new head coach Mike McCarthy and the key players like Aaron Rodgers, T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward.

Look for Jenna’s half-hour breakdown every Tuesday and Thursday through training camp at 8 p.m. on our streaming app WPXI Now and our WPXI YouTube channel.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read