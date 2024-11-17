Steelers vs Ravens Gameday Preview

PITTSBURGH — It’s sure to be an exciting day in Pittsburgh as the Steelers face rival Ravens.

STEELERS TRANSACTIONS

The Steelers promoted running back Jonathan Ward from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and placed cornerback C.J. Henderson on the injured reserve list.

The Steelers also signed wide receiver and kick returner Jamal Agnew to the practice squad, released offensive lineman John Leglue and Lance McCutcheon from the practice squad and placed cornerback Zyon Gilbert on the practice squad injured list.

STEELERS-RAVENS SERIES

This will be the 61st meeting between the team since the Baltimore franchise was founded when it moved from Cleveland in 1996. The Steelers lead the all-time series 35-25, and most of that advantage has happened recently. Pittsburgh has won the last three games against Baltimore, seven of the last eight and 11 of the last 15 games.

The Steelers are 20-12 against Baltimore in games played in Pittsburgh and 17-10 at Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium. The teams have split the last three games in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH CONNECTIONS

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson with a third-round pick of the Steelers in 2019 and played 77 games for the club, amassing 391 receptions for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns in five seasons in Pittsburgh. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers in March before the Panthers sent him to Baltimore at the deadline.





