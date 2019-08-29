PITTSBURGH - Stephen A. Smith hasn't shied away from criticizing Ben Roethlisberger in recent years.
After the latest Antonio Brown drama, however, in which Roethlisberger expressed regret in publicly criticizing Brown's play and ruining their friendship, and Brown responded by saying he was "never friends" with Roethlisberger, Smith seems to be changing his tune a little.
Related Headlines
Read more from DKPittsburghSports.
TRENDING NOW:
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}