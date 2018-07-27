Best of all-time: Sidney Crosby honored as top athlete from Nova Scotia

Sidney Crosby has won the Hart, Art Ross, Maurice Richard and Conn Smythe trophies twice each, to go along with his three Stanley Cups and two gold medals.
But Thursday night, he received an honor that could mean more than all of them.
And finally, #1 of our Top 15... Sidney Crosby! #Top15OneNightOnly #NSSHF pic.twitter.com/q2CVvcQkW7— NS Sport HallofFame (@NSSHF) July 26, 2018
The Penguins's superstar captain and Cole Harbour native was honored by the Nova Scotia Sports Hall of Fame as the greatest athlete in the Canadian province’s history.
TRENDING NOW:
- City of Pittsburgh announces new policies to deal with street protests
- Family charged with running illegal gambling operation for decades
- Facebook takes $119 billion hit, one of worst 1-day losses in U.S. market history
- Severe Weather Team 11 Interactive Radar
Crosby, who maintains a lakefront home in Nova Scotia and regularly gives his time and money to community efforts in his hometown, attended a dinner honoring him and the rest of the top 15 athletes in Nova Scotia history as voted on by experts and the public.
Among the other athletes honored were Hockey Hall of Famer Al MacInnis, Olympic canoeing medalist Steve Giles, international softball star Mark Smith and kayaking world champion Karen Furneaux.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}