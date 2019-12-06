  • Calling all Jedi masters: Pittsburgh Penguins holding ‘Star Wars' theme night Tuesday

    PITTSBURGH - Let the force be with you. The Pittsburgh Penguins are holding a "Star Wars" theme night when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 10. 

    Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters from the series for the game, according to a release from the team.

    The Penguins said 10 fans with their best costumes will be upgraded to KeyBank Club seats for the game. 

    Members of the 501st Legion, Rebel Legion and Mandalorian Mercs will be walking the concourse during the game wearing "Star Wars" costumes and interacting with fans.

