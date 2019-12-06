PITTSBURGH - Let the force be with you. The Pittsburgh Penguins are holding a "Star Wars" theme night when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 10.
Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters from the series for the game, according to a release from the team.
The Penguins said 10 fans with their best costumes will be upgraded to KeyBank Club seats for the game.
Members of the 501st Legion, Rebel Legion and Mandalorian Mercs will be walking the concourse during the game wearing "Star Wars" costumes and interacting with fans.
You can find more information on "Star Wars" night here.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man who allegedly confessed to local woman's murder now saying he didn't do it
- Local medical center laying off nearly 100 workers week after emergency room shut down
- Man killed when pickup truck crashes into utility pole
- VIDEO: Man squeezed through jagged hole to steal candy from Pittsburgh convenience store, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}