Crosby does it! Passes Mario for Pittsburgh Penguins franchise mark

Sidney Crosby scored once in the first period and added an assist Sunday night in a game against the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena to tie and then pass Mario Lemieux for the most career points in Penguins history with 1,724 — by any measure, an amazing accomplishment in a season where it seems Crosby is reaching some sort of milestone or record nearly every week.

For a goal that tied the score 1-1, Crosby tapped the puck in on a feed from Erik Karlsson. He then added an assist on a power-play goal by Rickard Rakell.

Against the Canadiens, Crosby was playing in his 35th game this season. The points gave him a team-leading 37. For his career, he has 646 goals, 1,078 assists.

