  • Hockey is 'Stronger Than Hate' in game between Pittsburgh Penguins alumni, Israeli players

    Updated:

    CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The city of Pittsburgh is again proving that it's Stronger Than Hate.

    On Sunday night, the Israeli hockey team took on a Pittsburgh Penguins alumni team.

    Related Headlines

    The game is in honor all of the victims of the deadly mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue last year.

    Some notable Pittsburgh athletes skating in the game include Tyler Kennedy, Sean Suisham and Troy Loney. Neil Walker, Sean Casey and Brett Kiesel are coaching.

    The Israeli team also played the Duquesne University club team on Saturday night in the games at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.

    Proceeds from all tickets will benefit the Hillel Jewish University Center of Pittsburgh and the Israeli Hockey Foundation.

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories