    Patric Hornqvist will not be playing in Game 4 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

    According to head coach Mike Sullivan, the right wing player is on a day-to-day basis now.

    Hornqvist has been with the Pittsburgh Penguins since 2014.

    He won his first Stanley Cup with the team in 2016 and scored the goal that won the team the championship in 2017 as well.

    This season, the team has a 26.2% winning record with Hornqvist and a 12.9% record without.

     

