PITTSBURGH - Kris Letang was a full participant in the Penguins' practice in Cranberry on Sunday morning for the first time since he sustained a lower-body injury on Nov. 4.
Letang skated alongside his regular defense partner Brian Dumoulin throughout practice and worked with the top power play unit, good signs that he is close to making a return. Letang had been skating on his own for a little over a week for an hour a day before this.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"I'm feeling good," Letang said after practice. "It's fun to be back on the ice with all of the guys, I was getting lonely out there. It's fun to be part of practice, get some motion and get back into the rhythm."
Mike Sullivan said on Sunday that Letang will likely be a game-time decision on Monday. They first have to see see how he responds overnight to today's practice, but Sullivan said, "his practice today was very encouraging."
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police investigating after 2 bodies found in Wilkinsburg
- Woman stops to help homeless, pregnant teen crying on side of road
- 'SNL': Woody Harrelson, Larry David, Maya Rudolph join host Will Ferrell in Democratic debate parody
- VIDEO: Local Jeopardy! champion joining others for cancer research fundraising
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}