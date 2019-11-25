  • Kris Letang practices, likely game-time decision vs. Flames

    By: Taylor Haase

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Kris Letang was a full participant in the Penguins' practice in Cranberry on Sunday morning for the first time since he sustained a lower-body injury on Nov. 4.

    Letang skated alongside his regular defense partner Brian Dumoulin throughout practice and worked with the top power play unit, good signs that he is close to making a return. Letang had been skating on his own for a little over a week for an hour a day before this.

    "I'm feeling good," Letang said after practice. "It's fun to be back on the ice with all of the guys, I was getting lonely out there. It's fun to be part of practice, get some motion and get back into the rhythm."

    Mike Sullivan said on Sunday that Letang will likely be a game-time decision on Monday. They first have to see see how he responds overnight to today's practice, but Sullivan said, "his practice today was very encouraging."

