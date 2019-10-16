CRANBERRY, Pa. - The top women's hockey players in the world are coming to Cranberry.
The Lemieux Complex will host both the U.S. and Canadian women's national teams for a week-long training camp from Nov. 4 - Nov. 10, USA Hockey announced on Tuesday.
