  • Lemieux Complex to host U.S., Canadian women's teams

    By: Taylor Haase

    Updated:

    CRANBERRY, Pa. - The top women's hockey players in the world are coming to Cranberry.

    The Lemieux Complex will host both the U.S. and Canadian women's national teams for a week-long training camp from Nov. 4 - Nov. 10, USA Hockey announced on Tuesday.

