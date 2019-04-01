PITTSBURGH - All-Star defenseman Kris Letang is going above and beyond to help one of his biggest fans, who has cancer
Seven-year-old Ian Rosenbaum first met Letang when he attended Penguins practice after getting diagnosed with T-cell leukemia at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
No matter the age, hockey players stick together.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 1, 2019
Last week @Letang_58 donated $58,000 to help cover Ian Rosenbaum's medical expenses after being diagnosed with a form of T-cell leukemia.
Since then, the two have built a friendship, and even got matching No. 58 hockey jerseys during a recent fundraiser.
Now, Letang has reached into his own pocket and is making a $58,000 donation to help cover Ian's medical expenses.
"It has been amazing, overwhelming," Ian's mother, Joelle, told the Pens Inside Scoop. "For Ian to go through this and for someone like Kris to take time for our child is simply amazing."
