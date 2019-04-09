PITTSBURGH - Legendary Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange will miss the start of the playoffs due to an adverse reaction to medication for pneumonia.
Lange was briefly hospitalized last week and is now resting at home, according to the Penguins.
“They’ve encouraged me to rest, but I’m looking forward to getting back in the booth with the ‘ol-29er’ Phil Bourque as soon as possible,” Lange said.
Josh Getzoff will handle radio play-by-play duties at the start of the playoffs.
