Troopers investigating attempted car robbery, looking for video surveillance in Homer City

HOMER CITY, Pa. — Troopers are investigating an attempted car robbery that happened on Dec. 22 around 6:30p.m. on North Main Street in Homer City Borough.

In the incident, an unknown adult male suspect pulled an adult female victim from her vehicle in front of the Homer City Post Office. The robbery attempt was unsuccessful as the victim had her key fob with her, which prevented the vehicle from starting. The victim sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

After the initial robbery attempt, the suspect attempted to enter another occupied vehicle but was dragged a short distance as the operator sped off. The suspect then jumped into the bed of a passing pickup truck, which later drove toward the Homer City Borough Office/Police Station. Upon reaching the police station, the suspect exited the truck and fled the area on foot.

Troopers received a description of the suspect and located a man fitting that description near Ridge Avenue and State Route 119. When approached, the 57-year-old suspect from Johnstown, Pa., failed to comply with verbal commands, leading to a foot pursuit. Troopers deployed a Taser and apprehended the suspect at 7:04p.m.; he showed resistance during the arrest and was found to have outstanding arrest warrants.

The suspect was taken to the Indiana Regional Medical Center for medical clearance before being lodged in the Indiana County Jail due to the outstanding warrants. The investigation into the attempted robbery and subsequent events is ongoing and authorities are requesting assistance from the public.

Troopers are encouraging anyone with relevant video surveillance footage from the area between 6:00p.m. and 7:04p.m. on Dec. 22 to contact Trooper James Hanley at 724-357-1960.

