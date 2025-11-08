Penguins can’t finish, forked in New Jersey shootout

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins tilted the ice for long stretches during the first and second periods, but neither the Penguins nor the New Jersey Devils were able to light the lamp more than once. The Penguins’ control limited New Jersey to just 15 shots in the first 40 minutes.

In a battle for first place in the Metro Division, Penguins goalie Arturs Silovs earned his keep with several saves on a late power play, and the teams needed overtime … then a shootout.

The Penguins had the first four shots over four minutes in overtime, but their shootout woes continued with a 2-1 shootout loss to New Jersey at the Prudential Center on Saturday.

