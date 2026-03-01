Penguins dim Vegas lights; wicked wristers and PPGs

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

In their third game without captain Sidney Crosby, the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-15-14) took most of the first period to find their legs. In a low-event game, the Penguins scored a pair of power play goals and notched two more with wicked shots to dim the lights on the Vegas Golden Knights (28-18-14), 4-0 at PPG Paints Arena Sunday.

The Penguins are 2-0-1 without Crosby, who suffered a lower-body injury while captaining Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He is out for approximately four weeks.

The Penguins finished the first period with a one-goal lead, though it might have been hard to tell. The Penguins were sleepy, the small crowd followed the team’s lead, and Vegas didn’t exactly wake up anyone, either.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group