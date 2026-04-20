Penguins-Flyers Game 2 preview

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNow.com.

Game 1 had a raucous crowd producing a deafening roar, but the home team’s offense was muted as they skated into the teeth of their opponent. The Pittsburgh Penguins (0-1) never got on track and dropped Game 1 to the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2. The two sides will do it again in Game 2 of the best of seven series Monday at PPG Paints Arena.

The Game 2 puck drops at a far more reasonable 7 p.m. (about 7:08 p.m.) after Mr. Jeff Jimerson of Airborne fame does the national anthem.

The Penguins had two bursts of offensive pressure in Game 1. Later in the second period, which culminated in Evgeni Malkin’s (1) goal to tie the game 1-1. Then Bryan Rust (1) scored a goal with the extra attacker with 1:01 remaining to pull the Penguins within 3-2, but the tying goal proved elusive.

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