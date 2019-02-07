  • Penguins-Flyers to play in second outdoor match-up

    The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers will once again take it outside in the Battle for Pennsylvania on Feb. 23.

    The showdown at Lincoln Financial Field in the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series will be the second outdoor game between the two teams in three seasons.

    Keith Urban will perform during intermission.

    The Penguins won the first battle in 2017, 4-2, in front of more than 67,000 fans at Heinz Field.    

    This year's game will be at 8:00 p.m. and can be seen on WPXI. Our live coverage from Philadelphia will begin at 7 p.m.

