Penguins Game 22, Trouble Worsens; Lines, Notes

The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-10-4) have coughed up eight multiple-goal leads in the first 21 games and thus are outside the playoff seeds, staring at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The good news is they are mired in an eight-team gaggle within a few points of the final playoff spot, but the bad news is that no lead is safe against an opponent, good or bad. They face the juggernaut Winnipeg Jets (16-3-0) on Friday at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

The Penguins blew a three-goal lead to the San Jose Sharks last Saturday before winning in a shootout, but then they blew a two-goal lead to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, losing in overtime.

