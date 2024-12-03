Penguins Game 27; Champs Await; Lines, News vs. Panthers

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-12-4) have won three in a row and beginning to look like a competent NHL team after a couple of months of succumbing to their worst instincts. However, they’ll face one of the best teams in the NHL, the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers (15-9-1) at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

The Penguins won both ends of their back-to-backs last weekend. They defeated the Boston Bruins in Boston on Friday, 2-1, and they boat-raced the Calgary Flames 6-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

