Penguins get help, Brazeau gets hat trick in feel-good win

Pittsburgh Penguins (16-12-9) coach Dan Muse admitted Sunday morning that it might take his team a few minutes to get into the game, find their details, and find each other in their first game since the five-day NHL holiday break.

It was far from perfect, and certainly not a clean performance, but it was a winner as the Penguins walloped hapless Chicago Blackhawks (14-18-6) at the United Center Sunday.

The Penguins got some help from troubled Chicago. Despite lowered expectations for the start, in the first 12 minutes, the Penguins led 4-0, killed off two penalties, and by the end of the first period, included a fight on their game-winning resume.

