Penguins to play 2 games in Sweden next season

The Penguins are going international.

The National Hockey League Players’ Association and Live Nation announced the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden, two regular season games featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators.

The games will be played on Nov. 14 and 16 at Avicii Area in Stockholm, Sweden.

WE'RE GOING INTERNATIONAL! 🇸🇪



The Penguins return to Sweden for two regular season games against the Predators on November 14th and 16th for the #NHLGlobalSeries! pic.twitter.com/T8GTx8JWZF — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 18, 2025

This will be the 15th NHL season to include regular season games outside of North America and the first time the Penguins have played abroad since 2008 when they faced the Ottawa Senators in the NHL Premiere Series.

The NHL and Live Nation will offer ticket presales on Tuesday, March 25, at 5 a.m. ET. Starting Wednesday, March 26, at 5 a.m., tickets will go on sale to the public at livenation.se.

For more information on the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweeden, click here.

