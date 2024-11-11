Penguins recall Sam Poulin; Kevin Hayes to IR

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

In a move that might please those pushing for the Pittsburgh Penguins to get younger, the team on Monday recalled forward Sam Poulin from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

This comes as forward Kevin Hayes (upper body) on Monday joined forward Cody Glass (concussion) on IR. Coach Mike Sullivan said on Sunday that Hayes will be out week to week. There is no timetable for Glass’ return. Neither skated on Sunday.

Poulin, 23 and a 2019 Penguins first-round draft pick, might be running out of chances to prove himself at the NHL level. He has had a few shots but has played just three games in each of the past two seasons, with one point, an assist in 2022-23.

