PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins don't report for training camp until Sept. 13; however, Sidney Crosby has already "won" the Hart Trophy (MVP), according to an article on ESPN.com.
The Penguins captain was part of the NHL's All-Decade Awards for what he's accomplished since the 2009-2010 season, which is quite a bit.
No player has more points (922), and he posted an impressive 1.26 points per game over that span. Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane were the runners-up in the article.
Crosby was also mentioned for having the "Best Goal" when he delivered the gold-medal overtime winner in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. It was a spectacular finish to the Canada-United States game.
The "Highest Q rating" was given to Crosby and Ovechkin for their rivalry that's dominated the decade and ultimately led to two Stanley Cup championships for the Penguins over this span.
