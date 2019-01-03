  • Penguins' Sidney Crosby signs hockey stick for trash-talking Rangers fan

    NEW YORK - Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby took a New York Rangers fan’s trash talking in stride Wednesday night, autographing a hockey stick for him.

    Another Rangers fan tweeted that a guy sitting next to the penalty box "was lighting up Sid all game with some fantastic chirps."

    When the game ended, a trainer gave the heckler a hockey stick signed by Crosby, who showed his sense of humor by writing, "Good chirps. Take it easy on me next time!"

    The Penguins beat the Rangers 7-2.

