Penguins trade Brassard, Sheahan to Panthers

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan to the Florida Panthers, the team announced Friday.
Sheahan and Brassard were traded, along with a second-round and two fourth-round 2019 draft picks, for Panthers forwards Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann.
Bjugstad, 26, is signed through the 2020-21 season, carrying an average annual value of $4.1 million. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of his deal.
McCann, 22, is signed through the 2019-20 season and carries an average annual value of $1.25 million. He will be a restricted free agent upon the completion of his deal.
Nick Bjugstad will wear #27 and Jared McCann will wear #19.
Bjugstad, who is in his sixth full NHL season, had five goals and 12 points in 32 games with Florida this year. Last year, he suited up for all 82 games and made 19 goals and a career-best 49 points.
Bjugstad’s father, Scott, was a right wing for the Penguins in 1988-99.
McCann has eight goals and 18 points in 46 games this year. Last year -- the best of his four-year career -- he had career highs with nine goals, 19 assists, 28 points and a plus-11 in 68 games.
