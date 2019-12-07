  • Penguins welcome Phil Kessel back to Pittsburgh with touching tribute video

    PITTSBURGH - Former Penguin Phil Kessel returned to Pittsburgh Friday night after being traded to Arizona in the offseason, and his former team welcomed him back with open arms.

    In the first period, during a media timeout, the Penguins gave everyone in the building memories of the back-to-back Stanley Cups Kessel helped them win.

    Kessel was a big part of those teams after coming over in 2015. He never missed a game for the Penguins in his four seasons with the franchise and was known for playing his best in the playoffs.

    Pittsburgh spoiled Kessel’s return in a 2-0 win over the Coyotes, but the tribute video still brought a smile to his face.

