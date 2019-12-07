PITTSBURGH - Former Penguin Phil Kessel returned to Pittsburgh Friday night after being traded to Arizona in the offseason, and his former team welcomed him back with open arms.
In the first period, during a media timeout, the Penguins gave everyone in the building memories of the back-to-back Stanley Cups Kessel helped them win.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Kessel was a big part of those teams after coming over in 2015. He never missed a game for the Penguins in his four seasons with the franchise and was known for playing his best in the playoffs.
Pittsburgh spoiled Kessel’s return in a 2-0 win over the Coyotes, but the tribute video still brought a smile to his face.
Watch the full video below:
Thanks for the Cups, the laughs, and the thrills.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 7, 2019
All the best to you, two-time Stanley Cup Champion @PKessel81. pic.twitter.com/PozrJmvu8i
TRENDING NOW:
- Man's plan to meet 14-year-old boy for sex ends in shots fired, police chase through Robinson
- Former police chief back in jail on suspected probation violation
- Antonio Brown issues long apology to former NFL teams
- VIDEO: 8-month-old dog abandoned near Wilkinsburg elementary school with severe infections
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}