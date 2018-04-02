Pens fan brings sign to game that asks for kidney donation

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh Penguins fan, in need of a kidney, took her cry for help to Saturday night's game.
Penguins fan: Seeking hero. pic.twitter.com/jAeA81Wny7— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 31, 2018
The Lancaster County woman made a sign that she took to PPG Paints Arena.
And it got the attention of the team's social media accounts, getting thousands of retweets and reactions.
