  • Pens fan brings sign to game that asks for kidney donation

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh Penguins fan, in need of a kidney, took her cry for help to Saturday night's game.

    The Lancaster County woman made a sign that she took to PPG Paints Arena.

    And it got the attention of the team's social media accounts, getting thousands of retweets and reactions.

