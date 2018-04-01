A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.
Police said officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 1:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Connemaugh Street where they found the man.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police are investigating the shooting death.
