    A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.

    Police said officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 1:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Connemaugh Street where they found the man.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    Police are investigating the shooting death. 

