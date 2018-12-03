Pittsburgh Penguins acquire defenseman Marcus Pettersson in trade with Anaheim Ducks

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded for defenseman Marcus Pettersson from the Anaheim Ducks.
In the trade, the Pens gave up winger Daniel Sprong.
Twenty-two-year-old Pettersson was drafted by the Ducks in 2014, but didn’t make his NHL debut until last season.
During his debut season, Pettersson had one goal and three assists in 22 games with the Ducks.
This season he has been dressed for 27 games and has six assists.
The Penguins are 10-10-5 this season.
