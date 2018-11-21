  • Woman receives kidney from fellow Penguins fan after sign spotted at game

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh Penguins fan has a new kidney after she was spotted at a game in March holding a sign indicating she was in need of a transplant.

    Kelly Sowatsky brought the sign to the March 31 game against Montreal. It said, “Calling All Hockey Fans! I Need A Kidney! Kidney! Kidney! Gratefully Yours, Kelly.”

    Related Headlines

    PREVIOUS STORY: Pens fan brings sign to game asking for kidney

    A fellow Penguins fan in Delaware took notice of the sign after a photo was tweeted by the team.

    Jeff Lynd offered to donate his kidney, and UPMC doctors performed the kidney transplant surgery on Nov. 9, according to the Penguins.

    Two weeks later, both Sowatsky and Lynd are doing well, the Penguins reported.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories