Penguins injury update: Malkin is expected to return to the lineup

    PITTSBURGH - Penguins star forward Evgeni Malkin is expected to return to the lineup Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena.  Malkin missed eight games with a suspected rib injury.

    Here is an update on the other injuries for the Penguins, with just two regular-season games left.

    Kris Letang

    Defenseman Kris Letang is listed day-to-day with an upper-body injury.  He has missed three games going into Thursday.  Legang practiced with the team Thursday morning.  He told Channel 11 on Wednesday he’s not going to rush back until he feels he’s 100%.  

    Letang missed 11 games earlier this year after an injury in a game against the Flyers in the Stadium Series on Feb..23.

    Brian Dumoulin

    Letang’s defense partner missed Tuesday night’s game in Detroit with a lower body injury.  He is also considered day-to-day. 

    Dumoulin missed three games after suffering a concussion in the Feb..23 Stadium Series games in Philadelphia.

    Chad Ruhwedel

    The defenseman left the game against the Blue Jackets on Feb..26 after a hit by Nick Foligno.  His injury is classified as upper body.  Ruhwedel has not been on the ice at all, meaning he’s likely out for the rest of the regular season.

    Zach Aston-Reese

    The forward suffered a lower-body injury during a game with the Boston Bruins on March 9.  At the time, coach Mike Sullivan said it was a long-term injury.

