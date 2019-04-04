Penguins injury update: Malkin is expected to return to the lineup

PITTSBURGH - Penguins star forward Evgeni Malkin is expected to return to the lineup Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. Malkin missed eight games with a suspected rib injury.
Here is an update on the other injuries for the Penguins, with just two regular-season games left.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how
Kris Letang
Defenseman Kris Letang is listed day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He has missed three games going into Thursday. Legang practiced with the team Thursday morning. He told Channel 11 on Wednesday he’s not going to rush back until he feels he’s 100%.
Letang missed 11 games earlier this year after an injury in a game against the Flyers in the Stadium Series on Feb..23.
Brian Dumoulin
Letang’s defense partner missed Tuesday night’s game in Detroit with a lower body injury. He is also considered day-to-day.
Dumoulin missed three games after suffering a concussion in the Feb..23 Stadium Series games in Philadelphia.
Chad Ruhwedel
The defenseman left the game against the Blue Jackets on Feb..26 after a hit by Nick Foligno. His injury is classified as upper body. Ruhwedel has not been on the ice at all, meaning he’s likely out for the rest of the regular season.
Zach Aston-Reese
The forward suffered a lower-body injury during a game with the Boston Bruins on March 9. At the time, coach Mike Sullivan said it was a long-term injury.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead after car clips porch, crashes into side of home
- Boy found in Kentucky says he's Illinois child missing since 2011, police say
- National Burrito Day 2019: 7 places to get freebies, cheap eats
- VIDEO: Bill introduced to fight ‘pink tax’ on women
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}