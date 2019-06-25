Pittsburgh Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford has been elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Rutherford just completed his fifth season with the Pens, and spent to prior 20 years as the president and general manager for the Carolina Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers organization.
The Pens won back-to-back Stanley Cups under Rutherford's guidance. He also won one as the GM of the Hurricanes in 2006.
"Today’s announcement that [Rutherford] will formally be inducted into the Hall is richly deserved,” David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Penguins, said.
Also elected into the Hall was Sergei Zubov, who will be the 18th inductee with ties to the Penguins.
Zubov played for the Penguins during the 1995-96 season. During his 16 years in the NHL he also played for the New York Rangers and Dallas Stars.
