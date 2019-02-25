PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are sending forward Teddy Blueger down to the minor leagues.
Blueger has planed in nine games with the Pens this year and will continue his season with the AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
While in the NHL, Blueger scored three goals and recorded four points.
