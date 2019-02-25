  • Penguins trade forward to Florida Panthers for defenseman

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced a second trade deadline move, and for the second time the Pens are recieving a defender.

    This trade was between Pittsburgh and the Florida Panthers.

    Download the WPXI News App for the latest from the Penguins as the make their playoff push

    The Penguins acquired defenseman Chris Wideman in exchange for center Jean-Sebastien Dea.

    Earlier in the afternoon, the Penguins announced a trade with the Vancouver Canucks for defenseman Erik Gudbranson.

    >>PREVIOUS: Pens trade Tanner Pearson to Vancouver for defensman

    Just before the deadline, the Penguins also reassigned Teddy Blueger to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

    >>PREVIOUSPittsburgh penguins reassign Teddy Blueger to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories