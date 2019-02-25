PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced a second trade deadline move, and for the second time the Pens are recieving a defender.
This trade was between Pittsburgh and the Florida Panthers.
The Penguins acquired defenseman Chris Wideman in exchange for center Jean-Sebastien Dea.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Penguins announced a trade with the Vancouver Canucks for defenseman Erik Gudbranson.
Just before the deadline, the Penguins also reassigned Teddy Blueger to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Rutherford admits to being a little nervous about the Pens making the playoffs, “it’s going to be a battle to the end.” #WPXI #Penguins— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) February 25, 2019
