Pittsburgh Penguins trade forward Philip Tomasino to Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Egor Zamula

Flyers Hockey Philadelphia Flyers' Egor Zamula plays during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Philip Tomasino to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Egor Zamula.

Zamula is signed through the 2025-26 season, and his contract carries an average annual value of $1.7 million, the Penguins announced Wednesday.

Zamula has spent all six years of his professional career with the Flyers, recording 41 points (8G-33A) across 168 regular-season games. He’s appeared in 13 games this season.

A native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, Zamula is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 200 pounds.

The Penguins had acquired Tomasino from the Nashville Predators in November 2024 in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick.

