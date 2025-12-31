Pittsburgh Penguins trade forward Philip Tomasino to Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Egor Zamula

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Philip Tomasino to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Egor Zamula.

Zamula is signed through the 2025-26 season, and his contract carries an average annual value of $1.7 million, the Penguins announced Wednesday.

Zamula has spent all six years of his professional career with the Flyers, recording 41 points (8G-33A) across 168 regular-season games. He’s appeared in 13 games this season.

A native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, Zamula is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 200 pounds.

The Penguins had acquired Tomasino from the Nashville Predators in November 2024 in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick.

